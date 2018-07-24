Daniel Ricciardo: Red Bull driver set to avoid Hungary penalty
-
- From the section Formula 1
Red Bull say Daniel Ricciardo will avoid grid penalties at this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix despite his retirement in Germany on Sunday.
The Australian was given a penalty in Hockenheim for using excessive replacement engine parts.
His retirement with an engine problem in Germany then raised questions as to whether he would receive a further penalty at the Hungaroring.
But a Red Bull spokesman said the team did not expect to be taking penalties.
He said the part that failed - which he refused to specify - would be "replaced with one of our quota", which means a used part that still has life in it, thus avoiding the need for a new part and an additional penalty.
Ricciardo took in Germany what is known in F1 as a "tactical penalty".
This means a team who are already on the limit of the number of engine parts permitted per season - and who know that they will need to take new ones that will mean penalties at a point in the near future - take the penalty at a race where they expect to be less competitive, to put themselves in a better position at a track where they could score more points.
Hungary is one of three main tracks where Red Bull hope their car's characteristics - specifically high levels of aerodynamic downforce - will offset the lack of performance of their Renault engine compared with those of Mercedes and Ferrari.
One was Monaco, where Ricciardo won; Hungary is another, and the third is Singapore in September.