Hungarian Grand Prix: Force India face 'critical period' over finances

Force India driver Esteban Ocon is on the verge of securing a move to Renault

Force India admit they face a "critical period" as financial problems threaten the future of the team.

Chief operating officer Otmar Szafnauer said he believed fresh investment in the team was "imminent".

"We are in this critical period, which might last a week or two. We have to keep our heads down," Szafnauer said.

Force India's problems arise from the legal issues of co-owner Vijay Mallya, who is fighting extradition to India on fraud charges, which he denies.

Szafnauer added the team might have to go into some form of administration but that he believed it would come out of it and survive.

At least three potential buyers are said to be in the wings considering a purchase of the Silverstone-based outfit.

Meanwhile, team driver Esteban Ocon is on the verge of securing a deal to move to Renault for next season as a replacement for Spaniard Carlos Sainz alongside German Nico Hulkenberg.

Sources have told BBC Sport that a deal for the Frenchman to make the switch is agreed and simply needs finalising.

Ocon is effectively on loan to Force India from Mercedes, who own his contract.

Szafnauer said: "It's fine for him to go but we have to agree to that. If it's mutually beneficial [to Force India and Mercedes], that's what we are going to do. We won't stand in his way."