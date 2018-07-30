F1 gossip: Raikkonen, Verstappen, Ricciardo, Red Bull, Gasly, Vettel, Bottas, Toro Rosso

Kimi Raikkonen couldn't hide his disappointment on the podium in Hungary

A double podium for Ferrari "doesn't feel like a happy" result for the team, said Kimi Raikkonen, 38, after the Hungarian Grand Prix. (planetf1.com)

Toro Rosso driver Pierre Gasly, 22, said he was "shocked" to clinch sixth place in Hungary. (f1.co.uk)

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel says he doesn't "blame" Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas for hitting him in Hungary because his rival had "no grip" as they both tried to finish second. (planetf1.com)

Max Verstappen lost his cool with Red Bull mechanics after another engine failure forced him out of the race. (dailymail.co.uk)