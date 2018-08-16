Raikkonen, Gasly, Sainz, Norris: Who will fill the Red Bull and McLaren seats?

F1 transfer rumours are filling the summer break - but who will fill the seats on offer?

With Fernando Alonso retiring from Formula 1 and Daniel Ricciardo joining Renault, the drivers' grid is set to look a little different in 2019 - but who else might be moving on?

Ricciardo announced in early August that he would be leaving Red Bull at the end of this season to "take on a fresh and new challenge". McLaren driver Alonso said his decision to leave the sport, announced on Tuesday, was to "explore new adventures" and "make a change and move on".

Without specifying what exactly he will be doing, the Spaniard is set for more motorsport adventures, particularly after his Le Mans 24 win in June, while Ricciardo stays in Formula 1, but leaves a vacancy at Red Bull.

Is Pierre Gasly experienced enough to be Max Verstappen's partner at Red Bull? Could Kimi Raikkonen leave us with one last surprise and get the drive? Will Carlos Sainz stay in the Red Bull family or set down new roots at McLaren? And will McLaren have just the one seat to fill for next year - or two?

BBC Sport looks at the possible contenders for a switch to McLaren and Red Bull.

Who is up for grabs?

Carlos Sainz's best finish this season was fifth in Azerbaijan

Carlos Sainz (Renault)

Ricciardo's move to Renault pairs him up with Nico Hulkenberg, who is on a multi-year deal, and leaves Sainz without a seat for 2019. The Spaniard has been on loan at Renault this season, having been contracted to Red Bull since 2015.

The closest he has been to the podium was a fourth place in Singapore last year, but he is widely seen as a promising talent, when put in the right team with the right technology.

He could play Verstappen's number two at Red Bull, but as Sainz has been on McLaren's radar in recent weeks, rumours suggest he is more likely to end up there next season.

Kimi Raikkonen has finished on the podium in each of the past five races, without winning any

Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari)

At 38, Raikkonen is the oldest driver on the grid, and out of contract at the end of the season. He has been in the sport for as long as Alonso, but has he had enough yet?

The Finn, who has played the unofficial support role for Sebastian Vettel at Ferrari, has enjoyed plenty of success in his 18-year career - he was the world champion in 2007, has had 20 race victories and has been on the podium 99 times in nearly 300 grands prix.

An unpredictable yet popular character, Raikkonen has provided plenty of entertainment over the years - and some fiery racing.

In August 2017, he signed a one-year contract extension for the third time in succession, and made clear he would only stick around if he thought he could be competitive.

He said then: "As long as I feel I can win races and fight for championships, then it's fine. When I don't feel like that, I will be the first guy to do something else."

However, as Sauber's young driver Charles Leclerc is set to replace him next year, where will the Finn end up? Will he stick or twist?

Pierre Gasly was sixth in Hungary in late July, his first top-10 finish since taking seventh in Monaco in May

Pierre Gasly (Toro Rosso)

Gasly joined Toro Rosso from the Red Bull driver scheme, and has impressed ever since. But is he the favourite to replace Ricciardo, and join Verstappen? The Frenchman has out-performed his more experienced team-mate Brendon Hartley, with his best result being fourth in Bahrain in April.

As it stands, Gasly is 24 points ahead of Hartley in the championship, a sign of just how good a season he has had. However, if the 22 year-old were to pair with Verstappen, Red Bull would have two of the youngest drivers on the circuit, which could pose risks.

Verstappen, at 20, already has four race wins behind him. Would Gasly, two years older, want to play the role of support driver at Red Bull?

Stoffel Vandoorne's eight points all came in the season's first four races

Stoffel Vandoorne (McLaren)

As Alonso departs McLaren at the end of the season, what of team-mate Stoffel Vandoorne?

McLaren announced at the end of 2017 they were pleased to sign him for another year. But he is 16th in the championship, has failed to finish in the top 10 in the past eight races and has accrued just eight points this season; he hasn't made enough progress to impress.

The Belgian is seen as Alonso's support driver, but both drivers have had significant problems with the car this year, and neither has been able to improve in the championship. Will Vandoorne have to fight for another year at McLaren?

Lando Norris is second in the F2 drivers championship, behind ART Grand Prix's George Russell

Lando Norris (McLaren test driver)

Formula 2 star Norris, a McLaren test driver, has been in talks with three other F1 teams - including Toro Rosso, who wanted him to replace Brendon Hartley in June for the rest of the 2018 season. But McLaren boss Zak Brown said earlier this year they want him to stay put and focus on F2.

With Alonso and Vandoorne having contracts for the 2018 season, it looked as if Norris would have to be patient. But Alonso's decision to leave the sport may have opened an opportunity.