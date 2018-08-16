Carlos Sainz to replace Fernando Alonso at McLaren for 2019

Carlos Sainz will be entering his fifth season in Formula 1 in 2019

Carlos Sainz has signed a multi-year deal to replace Fernando Alonso at McLaren from the 2019 season, the team have confirmed.

Alonso, twice world champion, announced on Tuesday that he will retire from Formula 1 at the end of the year.

Fellow Spaniard Sainz, 23, is currently on loan at Renault from Red Bull and said it was a "childhood dream" to join McLaren.

"I've been a McLaren fan for as long as I can remember," he added.

"It's a great name in the sport with an incredible heritage, and the list of drivers that have raced for McLaren over the years are among the heroes of Formula 1.

"Fernando is of course one of them, so it's particularly special that I'll be taking his seat as part of the next generation of Spanish racing drivers behind the wheel of a McLaren."

McLaren Racing chief executive Zak Brown said Sainz, who began his F1 career with Toro Rosso, provided "the perfect blend of youth and experience".

"We're incredibly excited to have Carlos join us as a McLaren driver," added Brown.

"We've been assessing him for some time now and rate him very highly among the next generation of young talent emerging through the ranks in Formula 1."

Sainz currently sits 11th in the drivers' championship standings with 30 points.