F1 gossip: Button, Alonso, Hulkenberg, Verstappen, Grosjean

Monday, 20 August

Button and Alonso
Fernando Alonso and Jenson Button were team-mates at McLaren

Jenson Button says Fernando Alonso could return to Formula 1 in 2020, if McLaren can offer the Spaniard a car that is "quick and winning races".(ESPN)

Nico Hulkenberg says it is an achievement to have "survived" for nearly a decade in F1 despite the threat posed by pay drivers. (Autosport)

Max Verstappen believes esports has a role to play in F1 and 'sim' racing could be a big help to drivers. (wtF1.com)

Romain Grosjean has denied his decision to join Haas was taken with a potential future at Ferrari in mind. (Autosport)

Robert Kubica says he is enjoying his off-track role with Williams this season, even if it is "different" to what he expected. (Motorsport)

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Featured

Explore the BBC