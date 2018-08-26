F1 halo: Charles Leclerc 'saved' by protection at Belgian GP - Fernando Alonso

Impact marks show where Alonso's car made contact with Leclerc's car

Fernando Alonso said F1's 'halo' head protection system saved Charles Leclerc in their huge crash in Belgium.

Alonso's McLaren landed on top of Leclerc's Sauber after being launched into the air by Renault's Nico Hulkenberg, who missed his braking point at the first corner at Spa.

Television replays show Alonso's car being deflected by the halo, which had impact marks on it afterwards.

"I saw the replay and how good was the proof for the halo," Alonso said.

"We didn't need any proof but it is a good thing."

The halo was a controversial introduction to F1 this season, with a significant minority of the drivers feeling it was not needed and many fans objecting to its appearance. There was also a feeling in some quarters that it was diluting F1's ethos as an open-cockpit formula.

Where would he have landed without the halo? Alonso's car descends towards Leclerc's cockpit

Alonso, who was among the majority of drivers in favour of the halo's introduction, added: "The positive side is we are all three OK, especially Charles. I flew over his car and the halo was a good thing to have today."

Leclerc added: "If today it has been useful or not, I don't know. I don't know what would have happened without it but in some cases it is definitely helpful."

Hulkenberg was handed a 10-place grid penalty at the next race in Italy this coming weekend, as well as three licence penalty points, bringing his total to four of the 12 permitted before a race ban.

Hulkenberg said he was "disappointed and frustrated" with himself for the incident.

He added: "I don't want that for myself, for Fernando, for everyone. It is a shame and very bitter to take that and difficult to swallow and be out in lap one after the summer break.

"It caught me by surprise. I just misjudged my braking point a little bit and there was no real time to recover it."

Alonso likened the incident to the one at the same race in 2012, when then Lotus driver Romain Grosjean was given a race ban for causing a similar incident, in which the Spaniard was also innocently involved.

Hulkenberg was to blame for the mistake

Speaking before Hulkenberg's penalty was announced, Alonso said: "That time Romain had a race ban. This time, we'll see. It is tough to understand how you can miss [your braking point] so much.

"It is not a couple of metres, you arrive at a speed that it is impossible to negotiate the corner. So, sad for that but happy that we are all fine."

The stewards took into account the Grosjean incident but pointed out in their verdict that at the time the penalty point system had not been introduced.