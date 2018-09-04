F1 gossip: Kvyat, Leclerc, Hamilton, Rosberg

From the section

Daniil Kvyat last raced in F1 in 2017

Tuesday, 4 September

Russian driver Daniil Kvyat is close to a return to Formula 1 in 2019 with Toro Rosso. (Autosport)

Ferrari's plan to replace Kimi Raikkonen with Sauber driver Charles Leclerc is back on. (Motorsport)

Championship leader Lewis Hamilton believes he has found a "magic" mentality that is helping him get the better of the Ferraris. (Sky Sports)

Nico Rosberg has admitted he is a fan of his former Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton. (Star)

FIA race director Charlie Whiting says he will be keeping a watchful eye on potential team "alliances" in the future. (F1i.com)

Lewis Hamilton met Paris St-Germain and Brazil full-back Dani Alves at the Italian Grand Prix. (Twitter)