F1 gossip: Raikkonen, Mercedes, Wolff, Romain Riccirado

Kimi Raikkonen finished second at the Italian Grand Prix, after starting on pole

Monday, 10 September

More than 20,000 Ferrari fans have signed a petition to keep Kimi Raikkonen driving for the team next season, rather than replace him with Charles Leclerc. (Reuters)

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has demanded his mechanics "understand" their cars better in order to get the best performance out of them, even if it means "turning the garage upside down". (Planet F1)

Daniel Riccardo is looking forward to the "romance" of the Singapore street track and racing at night. The Australian is also preparing for the race to be "physically intense". (GrandPX)

Formula 1 chiefs Chase Carey and Sean Bratches convinced Mercedes to save the 2019 German grand prix and become the race's main sponsor. (Motorsport)