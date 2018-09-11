Kimi Raikkonen: Former world champion to leave Ferrari at end of the season

Raikkonen won the drivers' championship in 2007

Former world champion Kimi Raikkonen will leave Ferrari at the end of this season and rejoin Sauber.

The 38-year-old has signed a two-year contract with the Swiss team, where he made his Formula 1 debut in 2001.

Raikkonen has spent five years at Ferrari in his second spell at the Italian team.

Ferrari have not yet confirmed the Finn's replacement, but it will be 20-year-old Sauber driver Charles Leclerc, who has impressed in his debut season.

