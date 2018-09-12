British Grand Prix to be shown live on Channel 4 and Sky in 2019

Lewis Hamilton has won the British Grand Prix five times

The British Grand Prix will be shown live on both Channel 4 and Sky in 2019, as part of a new partnership between the broadcasters.

Channel 4, which is free to air, has also secured highlights of all races, while Sky will carry every race live on its subscription-only F1 channel.

Channel 4 took the UK free-to-air rights from the BBC in 2016.

Alex Mahon, chief executive of Channel 4, said she was "delighted" with the "exciting and innovative partnership".

Sky chief executive Stephen van Rooyen added: "Today's partnership is the start of a new era of collaboration between Sky, Channel 4 and, we hope, other British broadcasters."

As part of the deal, Channel 4 will screen series one of Sky drama Tin Star, while Channel 4 box sets will be available to Sky customers.