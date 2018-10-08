F1 gossip: Grosjean, Hamilton, Honda, Vandoorne, Vettel

Romain Grosjean finished eighth at the Japanese Grand Prix

Monday, 8 October

Romain Grosjean completed the Japanese Grand Prix without telemetry information following an early fire on his Haas Formula 1 car. (Motorsport.com)

Vietnam is edging closer to hosting its first F1 race in 2020 following a visit from FIA race director Charlie Whiting to the proposed site in Hanoi. (Crash.net)

Sebastian Vettel says he is not going to leave Ferrari just because his 2018 title campaign is in tatters.(Wheels.24)

Lewis Hamilton believes Mercedes have shown the "stamina" for Formula 1's "marathon" title fight - but admits he would have welcomed Ferrari's challenge remaining fierce.(Sky Sports)

Stoffel Vandoorne says he will only agree to return to Formula 1 if he is offered "favourable conditions".(Wheels.24)

Honda wanted more time to test its 'spec three' power unit before its race debut on Sunday,(Racefans.net)