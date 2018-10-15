F1 gossip: Renault, Wolff, Mercedes, Williams, Ocon, Toro Rosso

Monday, 15 October

Renault are currently fourth in the constructors' championship

Renault say Formula 1 risks losing one of its current manufacturers if engine development costs continue to rise. (Autosport)

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff says the McLaren collapse at the end of 2007 means his team cannot afford to think the championship battle is over. (Motorsport)

Williams deputy team principal Claire Williams says Force India driver Esteban Ocon is on the team's shortlist to partner George Russell next year. (Sky Sports, via ESPN)

Toro Rosso team boss Franz Tost says he would "absolutely refuse to go below 20 races" on the F1 calendar. (Autosport)

Force India's Sergio Perez says races to come in the USA and Mexico will be the most important of the season for him. (F1Today)