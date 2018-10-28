Who is the greatest F1 driver ever?
- From the section Formula 1
Lewis Hamilton's world title win on Sunday takes his total up to five, joint-second with Juan Manuel Fangio and only two behind Michael Schumacher's record of seven successes.
But who is the greatest Formula 1 driver of all time?
Now is your time to tell us with our vote below.
You have 10 options - Fernando Alonso, Jim Clark, Juan Manuel Fangio, Lewis Hamilton, Stirling Moss, Alain Prost, Michael Schumacher, Ayrton Senna, Jackie Stewart and Sebastian Vettel.
