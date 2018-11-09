Brazilian GP: Pietro Fittipaldi joins Haas as 2019 test driver

By Andrew Benson

Chief F1 writer at Interlagos

Pietro Fittipaldi
Fittipaldi said: "I'm looking forward to getting behind the wheel of the VF-18 in Abu Dhabi."

Brazilian Pietro Fittipaldi, grandson of two-time champion Emerson Fittipaldi, will be the Haas team's test driver in 2019.

The 22-year-old will have his first taste of the Haas car at the post-season tyre test in Abu Dhabi on 27 November.

Fittipaldi has recovered from breaking both his legs in a crash at the Spa round of this year's World Endurance Championship and did five Indycar races this summer.

He said he was "extremely appreciative to have secured a role with Haas".

Emerson Fittipaldi in 1974
Pietro's grandfather Emerson won two world titles in Formula 1 in 1972 and 1974
