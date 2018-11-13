F1 gossip: Ocon, Horner, Verstappen, Brawn, Gasly, Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes team will receive a bumper pay-out after winning the constructors' title

Tuesday, 13 November

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has described Esteban Ocon's actions as "totally irresponsible" after the Frenchman cost the team a comfortable victory at the Brazilian Grand Prix.(Sky Sports)

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko says Ocon "deserved a race ban" for his actions at Interlagos. (PlanetF1.com)

Formula 1 boss Ross Brawn says Max Verstappen is "still not able to manage his emotions", after the Belgian confronted Ocon following the race.(Autosport.com)

Toro Rosso driver Pierre Gasly has defended his decision to ignore team orders in Brazil, saying he was racing team-mate Brendon Hartley for position. (Autosport.com)

Mercedes will receive a £9m bonus after winning the constructors' world title, with all 900 staff at their Northamptonshire factories sharing the pot.(Daily Mail)

Over-the-top (OTT) service F1 TV Pro will be made available to viewers in the Netherlands from next year in a new three-year deal between F1 and Dutch broadcaster Ziggo Sport. (Formula1.com)

Monday, 12 November

Force India boss Otmar Szafnauer has described claims his driver Esteban Ocon intentionally tried to take out race leader Max Verstappen during Sunday's Brazilian Grand Prix as a "conspiracy theory". (F1i.com)

Red Bull driver Verstappen must carry out two days of "public service at the direction of the FIA" after the Dutchman's post-race actions.(Motorsportweek.com)

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff feared Lewis Hamilton would lose the Brazilian Grand Prix win through an "imminent" engine failure. (Formula1.com)

Ferrari boss Maurizio Arrivabene says Sebastian Vettel's chances in Sunday's race were compromised "right from the formation lap" after becoming "aware of a problem with a sensor". (Autosport.com)

McLaren say their return to the Indianapolis 500 next year will see the creation of a whole new 'McLaren Racing' entity to manage the team's efforts. (F1i.com)