Lewis Hamilton super fans 14 Nov From the section Formula 1

Desda James: "A full size Lewis taking pride of place on my living room wall. He's a pioneer, inspirational and brilliant in every way. Yet still humble" Joe Snell: "Followed Lewis since F3 in 2005 where he pretty much destroyed the rest of the field, in a championship that run the same engines, same cars, same tyres etc" Jon Moore: "The man is such an inspiration and he is a born winner. To be a fan of his, win, loose or draw is something I'll never get tired of" Jodie Lawson: "This is my son Lennie. He has been obsessed with F1 since he was a baby. His adoration for Lewis organically developed over time and he sees Lewis as his ultimate idol. As a mother couldn't wish for Lennie to have a better role model to aspire to be when he grows up. We love our champ Lewis Hamilton" Maria Calderbank: "I took Lewis to an interview for Buisness Women of the Year. I had a set time to talk so thought I would save a few hours by taking him with me and showing my passion not only for the man himself but of the sport too" Mark Walker on Facebook with Formula 1 and Mercedes tattoos Philippa Ralph: "He is an amazing driver and has huge respect for the sport and other drivers, even when that respect is not returned" Rob Brookes: "My son's bedroom" Ross Andrews: "The Spanish Grand Prix 2017, it's #hammertime" Stella Harrigan on Facebook Stephen Evans on Facebook Vanessa Hosgood on Facebook, with some #TeamLH44 members Lucie Podana: "He is the reason I watch F1 regularly. He is such an amazing and positive person, when I met him he had encouraging words for me and that really helped me when I needed it the most. He is very sweet guy and incredible driver. I adore his passion and drive." Mark Anthony - some people draw on paper instead of skin Stewart Mosley on Facebook Ash Griffith: "I've been a massive supporter of Hamilton's since his debut in F1 because of his brother Nick - I have cerebral palsy too. I went to my first GP in July and cried when I saw him come racing past me. My grandparents wrote to McLaren explaining why I was such a big supporter of Lewis. I was having an operation and I knew nothing about it. He responded with an autograph." Maria Holland: "I get a massive buzz every time I finish a Lewis painting, he is just amazing and so focused on his job. Brilliant for Great Britain" Amanda and Alex Whitton have Button and Hamilton the gerbils