Lewis Hamilton super fans

Desda James: "A full size Lewis taking pride of place on my living room wall. He’s a pioneer, inspirational and brilliant in every way. Yet still humble"
Joe Snell: "Followed Lewis since F3 in 2005 where he pretty much destroyed the rest of the field, in a championship that run the same engines, same cars, same tyres etc"
Jon Moore: "The man is such an inspiration and he is a born winner. To be a fan of his, win, loose or draw is something I'll never get tired of"
Lennie Lawson
Jodie Lawson: "This is my son Lennie. He has been obsessed with F1 since he was a baby. His adoration for Lewis organically developed over time and he sees Lewis as his ultimate idol. As a mother couldn't wish for Lennie to have a better role model to aspire to be when he grows up. We love our champ Lewis Hamilton"
Maria Calderbank
Maria Calderbank: "I took Lewis to an interview for Buisness Women of the Year. I had a set time to talk so thought I would save a few hours by taking him with me and showing my passion not only for the man himself but of the sport too"
Mark Walker on Facebook with Formula 1 and Mercedes tattoos
Philippa Ralph
Philippa Ralph: "He is an amazing driver and has huge respect for the sport and other drivers, even when that respect is not returned"
Rob Brookes: "My son's bedroom"
Ross Andrews
Ross Andrews: "The Spanish Grand Prix 2017, it's #hammertime"
Stella Harrigan on Facebook
Stephen Evans on Facebook
Vanessa Hosgood on Facebook, with some #TeamLH44 members
Lucie Podana
Lucie Podana: "He is the reason I watch F1 regularly. He is such an amazing and positive person, when I met him he had encouraging words for me and that really helped me when I needed it the most. He is very sweet guy and incredible driver. I adore his passion and drive."
Mark Anthony
Mark Anthony - some people draw on paper instead of skin
Stewart Mosley on Facebook
Ash Griffith
Ash Griffith: "I've been a massive supporter of Hamilton's since his debut in F1 because of his brother Nick - I have cerebral palsy too. I went to my first GP in July and cried when I saw him come racing past me. My grandparents wrote to McLaren explaining why I was such a big supporter of Lewis. I was having an operation and I knew nothing about it. He responded with an autograph."
Maria Holland
Maria Holland: "I get a massive buzz every time I finish a Lewis painting, he is just amazing and so focused on his job. Brilliant for Great Britain"
Button and Hamilton the gerbils
Amanda and Alex Whitton have Button and Hamilton the gerbils

