F1 gossip: Hamilton, Vettel, Coulthard, Ricciardo

Monday 19 November

Williams driver Lance Stroll believes five-time world champion Lewis Hamilton "out-raced and out-drove" Sebastian Vettel across the season. (Racefans.net)

Former Williams, McLaren and Red Bull driver David Coulthard believes Daniel Ricciardo is in the same "superstar" league as Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen. (Formule1.nl via PlanetF1.com)

F1 drivers have backed a potential revival of the Dutch Grand Prix, but expressed concerns that overtaking would be difficult at the Zandvoort circuit. (Racefans.net)

F1's chief executive Chase Carey says a number of existing races with "unattractive agreements" could be replaced, paving the way for a 25-race calendar. (PlanetF1.com)

Outgoing Williams engineering chief Rob Smedley says the team needs to make changes "in all areas", following a disappointing 2018 campaign. (Autosport.com)