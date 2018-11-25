Fernando Alonso: The F1 great who couldn't catch a break
-
- From the section Formula 1
Fernando Alonso waves goodbye to Formula 1 after 17 years in the sport. Andrew Benson looks back at the two-time world champion's high and lows in a five-part special series.
Part one - Lewis Hamilton, Ron Dennis & downhill at McLaren in 2007
At look at when it all started to go wrong at McLaren in 2007. Read here.
Part two - Lewis Hamilton, McLaren, 'spy-gate' & threats & demands to Ron Dennis
The moment of madness in Hungary when Fernando Alonso held up Lewis Hamilton - and the rest of his career. Read here.
Part three - The Ferrari years and the championships that got away
Ferrari offers a new lease of life and a chance to become a legend at the Italian team - but what went wrong? Read here.
Part four - Alonso, Vettel and a nice box of chocolates - how Alonso left Ferrari
Hell hath no fury like a Ferrari driver scorned when the prancing horse's head is turned by a new suitor. Read here.
Part five - Comparisons with Lewis Hamilton & what makes Spaniard an all-time great
Anecdotes of excellence on a man, and a driver, whom Formula 1 will miss. Read here.