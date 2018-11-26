F1 gossip: Hamilton, Monger, Vandoorne, Alonso, Bottas

Lewis Hamilton showed off his "Still I Rise" tattoo on the podium on Sunday

Mercedes' world champion Lewis Hamilton says Billy Monger, the teenager who had both legs amputated after a Formula 4 crash, was an "inspiration" for him this season. (Express)

McLaren driver Stoffel Vandoorne says he was unimpressed by the "politics" in the sport after his final race before heading to Formula E. (La Dernier Heure, via Planet F1)

FIA race director Charlie Whiting says Abu Dhabi Grand Prix stewards were "surprised" by McLaren's Fernando Alonso cutting corners three times in quick succession. (Motorsport)

Valtteri Bottas's F1 race engineer Tony Ross will switch to Mercedes' Formula E programme now the 2018 season has finished.(Autosport)