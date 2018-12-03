F1 gossip: Hamilton, Ricciardo, Sirotkin, Leclerc, Vettel, Toro Rosso

Lewis Hamilton swapped four wheels for two at the weekend - riding with Superbike riders Michael van der Mark and Alex Lowes

Monday, 3 December

World champion Lewis Hamilton has been involved in a Superbike crash just one week after he ended the F1 season with victory in Abu Dhabi. (Daily Star)

Daniel Ricciardo, who is moving from Red Bull to Renault for next season, revealed that his hopes of racing for Ferrari in 2019 were short-lived because of someone's opposition to his presence at Maranello. (F1i.com)

Outgoing Williams driver Sergey Sirotkin believes it "looked quite obvious" he would get a second season with the team until the very end of 2018. (Motorsport)

Charles Leclerc's arrival at Ferrari could be the added motivation that fellow driver Sebastian Vettel needs to step up a gear next season, says F1 sporting boss Ross Brawn. (PlanetF1)

Team principal Franz Tost says Toro Rosso expect to continue their "guinea pig" development role for senior outfit Red Bull Racing in 2019. The two teams are both owned by the same parent company. (F1i.com)