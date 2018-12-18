Kimi Raikkonen's words turned into book of Haikus

The taciturn Kimi Raikkonen

It's no secret Ferrari driver Kimi Raikkonen is a man of very few words, but they are always - errm - 'poetic'... in their own way.

So much so that a selection of the Finn's quotes and team radio messages have been made into a book of haiku.

A haiku is a traditional form of Japanese poetry, with each poem having 17 syllables.

The book 'Winnow Your Words' was originally published in October, but an additional 10,000 copies had to be produced to meet huge demand from Kimi fans.

It is described by publishing partners Autosport as "a celebration of Kimi's precise, succinct and completely ambiguity-free way of speaking. No unnecessary words, factual yet full of character. Just like in haiku, the beauty is in the unsaid".

Here are a couple of examples of haiku from the book:

Phones

always on silent.

I don't like when it rings and

people are calling.

Here's another...

You always want

to have a winning car,

but there is no guarantee

that it will be.

Succinct as ever, Kimi.

Proceeds will be donated to the Grand Prix Trust - a non-commercial organisation which helps F1 team personnel get their lives back on track when things go wrong.

If you fancy writing your own haiku about Kimi Raikkonen, feel free to send them to us using the hashtag #BBCF1