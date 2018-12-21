2018 Formula 1 predictions: Did you guess the best and worst drivers and teams?

Lewis Hamilton (centre) came top of the 2018 Formula 1 drivers' championship, Sebastian Vettel (left) was second, with Kimi Raikkonen third, but is that what you predicted at the start of the season?

It was a thrilling Formula 1 season with great races, controversy, crashes and superb overtakes with Lewis Hamilton showing his brilliance to win the world title for a fifth time.

But how much of it had you predicted way back in March before the first race of the campaign?

Before it all got under way, we asked for your predictions on the top three drivers, the best and worst teams and who would be classed as the worst driver.

So how did you all do?

We have crunched the numbers and these are the results...

Drivers' Champion: Your predictions

What happened?

It looked like being an epic battle between Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel, with the German holding an eight-point lead after the British Grand Prix in July.

But Lewis Hamilton raced away to win the title, just as 71.2% of you predicted. There were 1.4% of you who were extremely optimistic and tipping Fernando Alonso to win a world title at McLaren. In the end he came 11th with his McLaren so uncompetitive the Spaniard decided to leave Formula 1 altogether.

Drivers' Championship runner-up: Your predictions

What happened?

That's two out of two. Sebastian Vettel was backed by 39.5% of you to come second and that is exactly what he did, finishing 88 points behind Hamilton. The Ferrari man won the first two races of the season - in Australia and Bahrain - and gained further victories in Canada, at Silverstone and in Belgium, but no wins in his last eight races of the season left him well behind Mercedes' Hamilton.

Drivers' Championship third place: Your predictions

What happened?

Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen came third, finishing two points clear of Max Verstappen, who had been backed by 27% of you to take that third spot.

The Finn won his first race in more than five years at the United States Grand Prix, although it came after he had already been dropped by Ferrari for next season, with him swapping seats with Sauber's Charles Leclerc in 2019.

Constructors' Champions: Your predictions

What happened?

This was never going to be in doubt. Mercedes, for the fifth successive year, became Constructors' Champions - just as a whopping 76.5% of you said they would. They picked up 655 points throughout the season - 408 from Hamilton and 247 from his team-mate (and "wingman", as team boss Toto Wolff called him) Valtteri Bottas.

Constructors' Championship runners-up: Your predictions

What happened?

With so many of you opting for Mercedes to be champions, it was only natural that Ferrari were tipped to come second. That is what 52.3% of you said would happen - and it did. They ended on 571 points - 84 less than Mercedes - with Vettel picking up 320 points and Raikkonen 251.

Constructors' Championship third place: Your predictions

What happened?

The Red Bull pairing of Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo both won two races in 2018, but a number of race retirements, including eight for the Australian, left the team floundering in third, just as 58.1% of predicted at the start of the season.

Drivers' Championship last place: Your predictions

What happened?

This is where the crystal ball got a bit blurry. Sauber had been absolutely rubbish in 2017 and a lot of you expected them to be clogging up the back of the grid every race again. Charles Leclerc, in his debut Formula 1 season, was tipped by 30.8% to be the worst driver (including by me), with team-mate Marcus Ericsson the second-most popular option. Instead, Leclerc surprised everyone and ended 13th - a performance that has led to him racing for Ferrari in 2019.

But it was another debutant, Sergey Sirotkin at Williams, who took the dubious honour of finishing bottom of the pile. He picked up just a solitary point, in Italy, and even that came when he finished outside the top 10 but benefitted from Romain Grosjean's disqualification to ensure all 20 drivers got at least one point.

Team Championship last place: Your predictions

What happened?

Sauber, backed by 60.7% of you to come last, proved the critics wrong by finishing eighth. Only 4% of you could have guessed that it would be a nightmare season for Williams as they came last with only seven points in 21 races, with Lance Stroll picking up four of them in one go by coming eighth in Azerbaijan, one of only three top-10 finishes for Williams in 2018.