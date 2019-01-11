Max Verstappen to 'observe stewards' at Formula E Marrakesh race as part of shoving punishment

Max Verstappen was leading the Brazilian Grand Prix when he collided with backmarker Esteban Ocon on lap 44

Max Verstappen will serve part of his punishment for shoving Esteban Ocon "as an observer to the stewards" at Saturday's Formula E race in Marrakesh.

The Dutchman, 21, has to do two days of "public service" after an angry row with his fellow driver following the Formula 1 race in Brazil in November.

The Red Bull driver lost the lead in a collision with backmarker Ocon, with Lewis Hamilton then winning.

Verstappen shoved Ocon three times when the pair met in the pits.

"Max Verstappen will attend the Marrakesh E-Prix as a result of the stewards' decision at the 2018 Brazilian Formula 1 Grand Prix," said a statement from the sport's governing body, the FIA.

"Verstappen will spend the day as an observer to the stewards, closely following their work at a top-level international motor sport event as part of the educational and informative approach taken by the FIA in this matter."

Before the punishment was announced, Verstappen said he did not want to do anything that would make him "look like an idiot" because he felt "already very harshly treated".

