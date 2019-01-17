Formula 1 2019: Car launch & testing schedule

Formula 1 teams have started their build-up to the new season before the first race in Australia on 17 March.

In February fans can look forward to seeing new cars and fresh driver line-ups for 2019.

Pre-season testing at Circuit de Catalunya in Barcelona begins on 18 February before returning on 26 February.

2019 team car launches

Date Team Launch venue
Further car launch dates will be added here when they are announced
Tuesday, 12 February RenaultEnstone, UK
Wednesday, 13 February Racing PointToronto, Canada
Thursday, 14 February McLarenTBC
Friday, 15 February Ferrari Maranello, Italy

Barcelona testing schedule

Circuit de Catalunya

Test one

Monday, 18 February - Thursday, 21 February

Test two

Tuesday, 26 February - Friday, 1 March

