Formula 1 2019: Car launch & testing schedule
Formula 1 teams have started their build-up to the new season before the first race in Australia on 17 March.
In February fans can look forward to seeing new cars and fresh driver line-ups for 2019.
Pre-season testing at Circuit de Catalunya in Barcelona begins on 18 February before returning on 26 February.
2019 team car launches
|Date
|Team
|Launch venue
|Tuesday, 12 February
|Renault
|Enstone, UK
|Wednesday, 13 February
|Racing Point
|Toronto, Canada
|Thursday, 14 February
|McLaren
|TBC
|Friday, 15 February
|Ferrari
|Maranello, Italy
Barcelona testing schedule
Circuit de Catalunya
Test one
Monday, 18 February - Thursday, 21 February
Test two
Tuesday, 26 February - Friday, 1 March