Mick Schumacher visits museum in honour of his father Michael Schumacher

Mick Schumacher posted images on Instagram of his visit to Maranello

The son of seven-time Formula 1 world champion Michael Schumacher has visited the museum dedicated to his father's racing career, in Italy.

Formula 2 driver Mick Schumacher, who is 19, posted photos on social media of his trip to the museum.

Ferrari unveiled the special exhibition at their headquarters in Maranello on 3 January to mark former Ferrari driver Schumacher's 50th birthday.

"Michael has a special place in the history of Ferrari," the team said.

"The museum is decorated with images from the unforgettable years that the seven-time world champion gave to all at Ferrari."

The German suffered serious head injuries in a skiing accident in 2013 and has not been seen in public since.

He is being treated at his home in Switzerland, but little is known about his recovery.

His family have said he is "in the very best of hands".

Mick Schumacher followed in his father's footsteps by winning the Formula 3 championship last year, and has been selected for the Ferrari driver academy.

He will compete in Formula 2 this year, with the Prema team. He says joining Ferrari will help "extract whatever helps" him to achieve his "dream, racing in Formula 1".

The exhibition features some of Michael Schumacher's iconic Ferrari cars

Schumacher's family have released the Official Michael Schumacher App, which is a "virtual museum" of the driver's achievements.