Haas unveil new 2019 VF-19 car for 2019 F1 season

The new car was unveiled at the Royal Automobile Club in London

Haas are the first team to reveal images of a 2019 Formula 1 car.

The American outfit released images of their new VF-19, which will make its public debut in pre-season testing starting on 18 February.

Haas have set a target of improving on last season's career-best finish of fifth in the world championship.

Kevin Magnussen, their most successful driver last year, said: "We don't know where other teams will be but we have high hopes we can build on last year."

The Dane's team-mate Romain Grosjean added: "Last year was a big step for us. If we want to do better, fourth is the next target but first we have to see how the new car is behaving and where we can go."

The new Haas gives a first glimpse of the new wider front wings mandated this year by F1 bosses in an attempt to improve the racing.

This change, allied to a wider rear wing, was introduced with the aim of making the racing closer by making it easier for cars to follow each other.

The Haas appears in a new black-and-gold colour-scheme after the signing of a new title sponsor, the start-up energy drink brand Rich Energy, of whom West Ham chairman David Gold is among the shareholders.

Team principal Gunther Steiner said: "I am pretty confident we have a pretty solid car."