Red Bull unveil new Honda-powered F1 car ahead of 2019 campaign

Verstappen is going into his fourth season with the Red Bull team

Red Bull have unveiled their first Honda-powered Formula 1 car, with Max Verstappen driving the initial laps at Silverstone.

The former champions were third overall in last season's constructors' championship, winning four races.

Verstappen, who shared the victories with Australian Daniel Ricciardo last season, has a new team-mate for 2019 in Frenchman Pierre Gasly.

The RB15 car was launched with temporary red-and-black livery.

However, they are expected to revert to their normal colours for the season-opening race in Melbourne on 17 March.

Red Bull parted company with engine partners Renault at the end of 2018, switching to Honda, who also provide power units for sister team Toro Rosso.

Toro Rosso finished ninth of 10 teams last year with the Honda engine but Red Bull have sounded optimistic about the progress made by the Japanese manufacturer.

"I am very excited to get started as the off-season has been quite long," said Verstappen, 21.

"The first two or three weeks feel like they are good to have and then after a break you want to get going.

"What I'm most looking forward to is starting the season and seeing how the whole team is operating together with Honda and how the engine is performing together with the chassis.

"Up until Australia you can't really set goals - it's a bit blind."