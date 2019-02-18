F1 testing 2019: Williams delay testing until Wednesday

Williams entered Formula 1 in 1977 and have won multiple championships

Williams have suffered a further blow ahead of the new season, with the team saying their car will likely not run until "Wednesday at the earliest".

The problems means Williams are poised to miss at least two days of the eight days of pre-season testing because of delays building the new car.

Deputy team boss Claire Williams said the delay is "extremely disappointing".

Williams finished last of 10 teams in 2018 and were hoping to make progress after internal restructuring.

The team have blamed the delays in the build of the new FW42 on trying to extend the design process as long as possible in the search for performance.

Williams said: "It is looking more likely than not that we will now not be in a position to run on track until Wednesday at the earliest."

The team have an all-new driver line-up of Robert Kubica, who is returning to F1 after eight years out caused by life-changing injuries suffered in a rally crash in February 2011, and British novice George Russell, the reigning Formula 2 champion.

The latest delay comes after Williams were forced to postpone a planned shakedown test on Saturday, and then to miss the first day of pre-season testing on Monday.