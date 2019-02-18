Toto Wolff: Mercedes boss has concerns about impact of Brexit on F1

Mercedes won the F1 constructors' championship in 2018 for the fifth successive season

Mercedes Formula 1 boss Toto Wolff says a no-deal Brexit would be "a nightmare scenario" for British-based teams.

Wolff said the United Kingdom leaving the European Union without a deal would be a "massive advantage" to EU-based teams such as Ferrari and Alfa Romeo.

Eight of the 10 F1 teams have bases in the south-east of England.

"A no-deal Brexit would have a major impact on our operations going to races and developing cars," Wolff told BBC Sport.

Wolff says the Mercedes team, who rely on ease of movement for the supply of their parts, are already considering other options for their equipment and staff following the withdrawal on 29 March.

"We have certain contingencies in place, like having more stock and thinking about how we would get parts and people in and out of the country," he added.

"But it would be a disruption and it would cause all the UK teams a lot of headache, while Ferrari in Italy and Sauber (Alfa Romeo) in Switzerland would have a massive advantage over every UK-based team."

Mercedes' F1 team is based in Brackley in Northamptonshire, and their F1 engine base 30 miles away in Brixworth.