F1 gossip: Ricciardo, Hulkenberg, Red Bull, Renault, Hamilton, Bottas, Mercedes, Gasly

Ricciardo and Hulkenberg are team-mates for the first time this season

Monday, 25 February

Red Bull motorsport advisor Dr Helmut Marko believes that while Ferrari are the team to beat once the new Formula 1 season gets under, his outfit can still make an impact. (Formula 1.com)

Daniel Ricciardo thinks Renault's progress will be boosted this season by the fact he and team-mate Nico Hulkenberg are on the "same page" with what they want from their car. (Autosport)

Hulkenberg will not take advantage of the new driver weight rules in 2019 as he prefers to remain at his fighting weight of 78kg. (Planet F1)

Toro Rosso believe Daniil Kvyat's break from competition will do him the world of good and the Russian will impress when he returns to the Grand Prix grid next month. (F1i.com)

Lewis Hamilton is ready for a revitalised Valtteri Bottas in 2019 but isn't concerned about potential fractions at Mercedes. (Crash.net)

Pierre Gasly has described Honda's performance as "really good" during the opening F1 pre-season test. (Motorsport Week)