Formula 1 on the BBC: Australian Grand Prix radio & online coverage details
The 2019 Formula 1 season opens with the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne from Friday, 15 to Sunday, 17 March.
BBC Sport has live coverage of practice, qualifying and the race across the BBC Sport website, BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Live Sports Extra, plus live digital coverage on the BBC Sport website and app - including audience interaction, expert analysis, debate, voting, features, interviews and audio content.
All times GMT. Broadcast times are subject to change at short notice.
|Australian Grand Prix coverage details
|Date
|Session
|Time
|Radio coverage
|Online text commentary
|Thursday, 14 March
|Preview
|21:00-22:00
|BBC Radio 5 Live
|Friday, 15 March
|First practice
|00:55-02:35
|BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
|From 00:30
|Friday, 15 March
|Second practice
|04:55-06:35
|BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
|From 04:30
|Saturday, 16 March
|Third practice
|02:55-04:05
|BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
|From 02:30
|Saturday, 16 March
|Qualifying
|05:55-07:05
|BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
|From 05:30
|Sunday, 17 March
|Race
|05:30-08:00
|BBC Radio 5 Live
|From 03:40
|Monday, 18 March
|Review
|04:30-05:00
|BBC Radio 5 Live
|F1 podcast: Australian Grand Prix review
|Download here
You can follow all the action and the latest news on the BBC Sport F1 page and via the BBC Sport app, and catch up with analysis and interviews with the BBC Radio 5 Live Chequered Flag podcast.