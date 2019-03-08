Formula 1 on the BBC: Australian Grand Prix radio & online coverage details

Lewis Hamilton at the 2018 Australian Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton was in control of last season's Australian Grand Prix before Sebastian Vettel took advantage of a virtual safety car to pit and the time the German picked up allowed him to claim victory

The 2019 Formula 1 season opens with the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne from Friday, 15 to Sunday, 17 March.

BBC Sport has live coverage of practice, qualifying and the race across the BBC Sport website, BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Live Sports Extra, plus live digital coverage on the BBC Sport website and app - including audience interaction, expert analysis, debate, voting, features, interviews and audio content.

All times GMT. Broadcast times are subject to change at short notice.

Australian Grand Prix coverage details
DateSessionTimeRadio coverageOnline text commentary
Thursday, 14 MarchPreview21:00-22:00BBC Radio 5 Live
Friday, 15 MarchFirst practice00:55-02:35BBC Radio 5 Live Sports ExtraFrom 00:30
Friday, 15 MarchSecond practice04:55-06:35BBC Radio 5 Live Sports ExtraFrom 04:30
Saturday, 16 MarchThird practice02:55-04:05BBC Radio 5 Live Sports ExtraFrom 02:30
Saturday, 16 MarchQualifying05:55-07:05BBC Radio 5 Live Sports ExtraFrom 05:30
Sunday, 17 MarchRace05:30-08:00BBC Radio 5 LiveFrom 03:40
Monday, 18 MarchReview04:30-05:00BBC Radio 5 Live
F1 podcast: Australian Grand Prix reviewDownload here

You can follow all the action and the latest news on the BBC Sport F1 page and via the BBC Sport app, and catch up with analysis and interviews with the BBC Radio 5 Live Chequered Flag podcast.

