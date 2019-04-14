Chinese GP: best images from race 1,000

From the section

Check out six of the best pictures from the Chinese Grand Prix where Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton won the 1,000th race in Formula 1.

You can read Andrew Benson's full report here.

Kiss the ba... oh, helmet: Not only did Lewis Hamilton win the 1,000th race, the five-time world champion also banked his 75th career victory, plus hit the milestone of leading 4,000 laps in Formula 1

Going Dutch: Red Bull's Max Verstappen zips passed a sea of orange-clad fans in the grandstands on his way to finishing fourth in Shanghai

Surprisingly, you're looking at the race's 'driver of the day': Toro Rosso's Thai-British driver Alex Albon's crash was so severe before qualifying on Saturday he had to start from the pitlane - and made his way up to the points positions by the end of the race

Ever get the feeling... The eyes of Mercedes watch on as Sebastian Vettel walks past a giant poster of Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas

As a tribute to the 1,000th race, many drivers customised helmets for the occasion. Renault's Daniel Ricciardo went full retro with a nod to the first Australian winner and three-time world champion Sir Jack Brabham