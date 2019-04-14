Chinese GP: best images from race 1,000

Check out six of the best pictures from the Chinese Grand Prix where Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton won the 1,000th race in Formula 1.

Lewis Hamilton celebrates on his car as he wins the Chinese GP and the 1,000th race in the Formula 1
Kiss the ba... oh, helmet: Not only did Lewis Hamilton win the 1,000th race, the five-time world champion also banked his 75th career victory, plus hit the milestone of leading 4,000 laps in Formula 1
Max Verstappen
Going Dutch: Red Bull's Max Verstappen zips passed a sea of orange-clad fans in the grandstands on his way to finishing fourth in Shanghai
Toro Rosso's Alex Albon crashes during final practice for the Chinese Grand Prix
Surprisingly, you're looking at the race's 'driver of the day': Toro Rosso's Thai-British driver Alex Albon's crash was so severe before qualifying on Saturday he had to start from the pitlane - and made his way up to the points positions by the end of the race
Sebastian Vettel walkes past a giant poster of Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas
Ever get the feeling... The eyes of Mercedes watch on as Sebastian Vettel walks past a giant poster of Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas
Daniel Ricciardo
As a tribute to the 1,000th race, many drivers customised helmets for the occasion. Renault's Daniel Ricciardo went full retro with a nod to the first Australian winner and three-time world champion Sir Jack Brabham
Lando Norris of McLaren drives past 1,000 track graphic
Race 1,000 was one to forget for McLaren: it ended in retirement for McLaren's Lando Norris as he and team-mate Carlos Sainz were hit and damaged by Toro Rosso's Daniil Kvyat on the first lap

