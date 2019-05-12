Spanish Grand Prix: Best five images from Barcelona

Check out five of the best pictures from the Spanish Grand Prix where Lewis Hamilton beat his Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas for his fourth victory in Barcelona.

You can read Andrew Benson's full report here.

Lewis Hamilton
Picture perfect: Another stellar day for Mercedes as Hamilton led a fifth one-two podium position finish in 2019
Marshalls clear the track
Clean up on first corner: Marshals scramble to clean the track after the crash of McLaren's Lando Norris and Racing Point's Lance Stroll
Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel (right tries to pass Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas (centre) and Lewis Hamilton (left)
Hamilton, Bottas and Vettel raced side-by-side into the first corner before the Briton prevailed and took the advantage through to the chequered flag
Max Verstappen competes at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
Max Verstappen's podium finish brought joy to the fans at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, but will there be a race to attend in 2020? The track's contract is up at the end of this season
Red Bull Racing driver Pierre Gasly (centre) chats with footballers Dani Alves (left) and Neymar (right)
Can we have a go in your car, Pierre? Footballers Neymar (right) and Dani Alves (left) were trackside in Barcelona

