Sebastian Vettel: F1 officials to meet on Friday over Canadian GP penalty

Vettel said after his penalty in Canada: "It's all wrong. I disagree with where the sport is now"

Formula 1 officials will meet on Friday to hear Ferrari's attempt to overturn the penalty that cost Sebastian Vettel victory in the Canadian Grand Prix.

Ferrari have lodged a request for stewards to review the decision to penalise the German five seconds for dangerous driving against Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton.

The hearing will be at 13:15 BST before the French Grand Prix this weekend.

Officials will consider whether Ferrari has "significant" new evidence.

If they judge that Ferrari's submission meets that standard, stewards will then consider whether that justifies overturning the penalty.

Vettel was adjudged to have rejoined the track unsafely and forced Hamilton's Mercedes off the circuit after making a mistake and going off at Turns Three and Four in Montreal.

The stewards concluded that Hamilton had to take evasive action to avoid a collision. The penalty dropped Vettel behind Hamilton in the results and the Briton was declared the winner.

Hamilton said he had to brake to avoid Vettel's car as the Ferrari came across the track even though the Mercedes was partly alongside him.

Vettel said: "I was coming back on track and just trying to make sure I have the car under control. Once I regained control, made sure it was sort of all right, I looked in the mirrors and saw Lewis right behind me."

He added: "I don't know what I can do differently."

The F1 sporting code says: "Manoeuvres liable to hinder other drivers, such as deliberate crowding of a car beyond the edge of the track or any other abnormal change of direction, are strictly prohibited.

"Should a car leave the track for any reason... the driver may rejoin.

"However, this may only be done when it is safe to do so and without gaining any advantage."