Lewis Hamilton cruises to French GP victory

Lewis Hamilton put a stranglehold on the world title with a dominant victory in the French Grand Prix.

Hamilton was in a league of his own, even over his Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas, as the 34-year-old Briton took his sixth win in eight races.

The five-time champion leads Bottas in this year's title race by 36 points - a win and a fifth place - after just eight races.

Bottas finished a distant second, holding off an attack from Ferrari's Charles Leclerc on the final lap.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel's Ferrari took fourth and fifth and the only minor irritation for Hamilton was that Vettel managed to steal the point for fastest lap, by virtue of a late pit stop for fresh soft tyres.

