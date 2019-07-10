British Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton seeks record sixth Silverstone win

Lewis Hamilton will bid to win a record sixth British Grand Prix this weekend as the famous race celebrates its 70th edition in the Formula 1 era.

A fixture on the F1 calendar since 1950, the race bounced around between Silverstone, Aintree and Brands Hatch before finally making the Northamptonshire track its permanent home in 1987.

There have been real fears the 2019 race could have been the last at the former World War Two airfield after Silverstone exercised a break clause in its contract because of escalating fees.

However, a new multi-year deal to keep the race at the famous old track - which first hosted a British Grand Prix in 1948 and held the first World Championship F1 race two years later - is expected to be announced on Wednesday.

What's the form guide before the race?

Last year's British Grand Prix fell one day after England's footballers were involved in the small matter of a World Cup quarter-final against Sweden, which they handily won 2-0.

Hopes were high that Hamilton could add to the country's feelgood factor with victory in his home race, but the Mercedes man made a terrible start and tangled with Kimi Raikkonen at the first corner, dropping him to the back.

Victory instead went to Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel - the German stealing a march in his battle with Hamilton for a fifth world title - as the Briton recovered brilliantly to finish in second place.

Hamilton exacted revenge by winning in Germany two weeks later after Vettel crashed out of a race that proved pivotal in the ultimate destiny of championship.

Lewis Hamilton could become the most successful British GP winner of all time this weekend

Hamilton's Silverstone mishap a year ago leaves him stuck on five British GP wins - a record he shares with compatriot Jim Clark and Frenchman Alain Prost.

And while Ferrari have the most victories at a British Grand Prix - 17 to Mercedes' six - few would bet against Mercedes and Hamilton getting the job done this year after a return of six wins in nine races so far.

Ferrari will of course having something to say about that, especially after the pace they showed at this race a year ago, not to mention Austria two weeks ago, while Red Bull's Max Verstappen - winner at the Red Bull Ring last time out - cannot be discounted.

What have the drivers been up to since Austria?

Alfa Romeo's Kimi Raikkonen enjoyed a cool-down after Austria's extreme temperatures

McLaren team-mates Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz had a day out at Goodwood's Festival of Speed

Haas' Romain Grosjean looks like he might be working on recipe book number two...

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton and his dogs celebrated Independence Day in the United States on 4 July

Coverage details

100,000 people were in attendance when Silverstone hosted its first British Grand Prix in 1948. Back then, there was a piggery and an area to grow crops located in the middle of track, both of which were protected by hay bales on race day.

