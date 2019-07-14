British Grand Prix: Spot the celebs who went to Silverstone

Transfer talk between Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino and Sir Jackie Stewart: "resign Steve Archibald"

As one of the biggest events on the British sporting calendar, Formula 1 racing at Silverstone attracts the A-list stars from the world of film, TV music and sport.

Monaco may be the billionaires' playground, but when it comes to adrenaline-fuelled entertainment, the British Grand Prix - in Northamptonshire - was the hottest ticket in town.

From Oscar-winning actors to world and Olympic champions, the biggest stars took the opportunity to mingle in the team garages.

As Lewis Hamilton celebrates a record sixth win on home soil, BBC Sport takes a wander through the pit lane of fame.

Box-office royalty

Red Bull went James Bond crazy in honour of the 1,007th race in Formula 1, so it was no surprise to see current 007 Daniel Craig make an appearance in the paddock on race day.

"Ah, Mr Craig - I've been expecting you."

Over at Mercedes - not to be outdone by MI6's elite secret agent - Lewis Hamilton had a picture with Spider-Man himself, Tom Holland.

Hamilton tweeted: "Banking up some positive energy from a superhero."

Tom's spidey senses were tingling when Lewis asked for a photo

It doesn't get more Tinseltown than Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones. The Oscar-winning actors have been regulars at the pit lane for years and this time brought their 18-year-old son Dylan along for the trip.

Some drivers on the grid weren't even born when two-time Academy Award winner Michael Douglas first started attending F1 race days

Familiar small-screen faces

This Morning presenter Phillip Schofield was in the McLaren camp and braved a pre-race hot lap around Silverstone with Carlos Sainz.

Schofe posted on Instagram: "One of my most thrilling experiences ever!!"

Alan Partridge legend Steve Coogan and Not Going Out star Lee Mack could - just possibly - be discussing if the plural of Lexus really is 'Lexi'?

Coogan (left) said in the build-up his favourite car in his personal collection was a 1969 Alfa Romeo Giulia

Sporting greats out and about

As a double double Olympic champion, world champion and European champion, Sir Mo Farah certainly has credentials to appreciate the huge pressures of a massive sporting occasion.

"Get me that one if I win another gold at Tokyo 2020"

Wimbledon may have ended in a quarter-final defeat for Johanna Konta, but the British number one sampled the celebratory atmosphere in the Williams garage for Sir Frank Williams' 50th anniversary as team principal.

Konta added her signature to a special F1 car before the race

Before the champagne was popped for Hamilton's history-making victory, his brother Nicolas took England manager Gareth Southgate through the intricacies of a turbo-hybrid engine.

Southgate said his time watching Mercedes handle the pressure of Silverstone was "fascinating"

Music to drive cars to

Fresh from the sell-out Spice Girls reunion tour, and taking full advantage of having marital connections in the Red Bull motorhome, Geri Horner was joined by 'Scary Spice' Mel B.

A pristine white race suit could catch on

After conquering a headline set at Glastonbury, rapper Stormzy crossed another highlight off the bucket list: wave the chequered flag at Silverstone as a British driver, who's also your mate, crosses the finish line.

Stormzy managed to wave the flag at the right moment and not pull a 'Winnie Harlow' from the Canadian Grand Prix in 2018

If you're going to meet an F1 driver during a day out in Northamptonshire, make sure it's the happiest man on the grid. Ted Dwane and Ben Lovett of Mumford and Sons were the lucky two chosen for some Daniel Ricciardo cuddles.