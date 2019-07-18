Formula 1: Melbourne to host Australian Grand Prix until 2025

Valterri Bottas won this year's race in Melbourne

The Australian Grand Prix will continue to be held at Melbourne's Albert Park until at least 2025.

The circuit has been the home of the race since 1996 and has become the sport's traditional curtain raiser.

"This is proof that more and more promoters share our long-term vision for the future of F1," said Chase Carey, the sport's chief executive.

It comes just a week after the future of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone was secured until 2024.

Next year's season-opening race in Melbourne will be on 15 March, with Formula 1 celebrating its 70th anniversary.