Belgian Grand Prix: Charles Leclerc on pole ahead of Sebastian Vettel

Charles Leclerc set a scintillating lap to beat Ferrari team-mate Sebastian Vettel to pole position at the Belgian Grand Prix.

The 21-year-old, still seeking a first career win, was a massive 0.748 seconds clear of his four-time world champion team-mate.

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton was second quickest after the first runs but was pipped by Vettel on their last laps after the world champion failed to improve.

Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas was fourth ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

More to follow