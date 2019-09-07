Italian GP crash: Final practice delayed by Formula 3 Peroni accident

The Formula 3 crash happened at the high-speed Parabolica corner

Sebastian Vettel set the pace after Italian Grand Prix final practice was delayed after a huge accident in the Formula 3 race.

Alex Peroni was launched into the air by a kerb at the high-speed Parabolica corner and landed upside down on the barrier. He was unhurt.

The delay was caused by race officials removing the kerb, intended to prevent drivers going faster by running wide.

Vettel headed Red Bull's Max Verstappen in the session by 0.032 seconds.

Just 0.103secs covered the top four, with Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas third and Charles Leclerc's Ferrari fourth, and 0.301secs separated the top six, in which Renault's Daniel Ricciardo was a surprise fifth ahead of world championship leader Lewis Hamilton.

Several drivers had lap times deleted during the session, which was cut back by 10 minutes, after running wide into the Parabolica run-off area after the kerb was removed.

Peroni's car was launched when he ran wide and clipped the leading edge of the kerb the had been placed there to discourage drivers from running wide as they exit the corner.

The car was immediately lifted into the air and it somersaulted and twisted a number of times before landing upside down on the tyre barrier and concrete wall behind it.

Peroni was seen walking alongside the track and was taken to the medical centre as a precaution.

The incident will be analysed by FIA officials, as a spotlight falls on whether so-called 'sausage kerbs' - similar to a narrow sleeping policeman - are appropriate ways of enforcing track limits at such fast corners.