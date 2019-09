Monza erupted in an explosion of red, white and green when Charles Leclerc ended a nine-year wait for a Ferrari winner at the Italian Grand Prix.

Check out the best images of the celebrations as Leclerc became the new darling of the tifosi.

You can also read Andrew Benson's full report here of a momentous day.

Flares are a regular sight drifting over the Monza crowd - but for once this colouring of the Italian flag heralded a home winner

A first taste of the crowd's reaction came from his own team in the parc ferme

A stampede of Ferrari fans flooded the track, all eager to get a good view of their new hero

And it was not long before they were saluting Leclerc as he held aloft the trophy on the top of the podium

Formalities over - it was finally time to let go and get the party started

The vociferous tifosi milked the occasion - chanting back the name of their new champion