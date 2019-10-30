Miami Grand Prix: Formula 1 race proposals hit setback after local opposition

Red Bull Racing showed the RB14 at a F1 show in Miami in 2018

Formula 1's bid for a grand prix in Miami has hit another setback after local officials voted in favour of measures that could complicate plans.

F1 owners Liberty Media reached an agreement in principle earlier this month to host the race at the stadium of the Miami Dolphins NFL team from 2021.

On Tuesday, the Miami-Dade County commission backed two resolutions that would prohibit road closures and force a public hearing before the race could be approved.

The current circuit plan features a new track layout looping around the Dolphins' Hard Rock Stadium in central Miami.

The first resolution prohibits road closures near residential neighbourhoods in Miami Gardens, meaning the proposed route would need to be changed.

F1 already had a previous track proposal rejected, which went through downtown Miami over a bridge to Miami Port and back, following concerns about interruptions to business caused by the construction of the race track.

The second measure said a further public hearing will be required before the race can receive formal approval.

However, Miami-Dade County mayor Carlos Gimenez can veto the resolutions, and said the event would bring economic and business opportunities to the city.

"It's a world class event, like having a Super Bowl here in Miami Dade County every year," he added.

F1 bosses estimate the event would generate more than $400m (£310m) in revenue.

Protestors have complained that the race will cause pollution and impact the quality of life of local residents.

Miami Gardens mayor Oliver Gilbert spoke out against F1's plans at Tuesday's hearing, saying: "We forget that there's a whole community of people who will be impacted by this.

"I'm not against events at the stadium, but let's be clear - all events are not equal and all events are not welcome."