Alexander Albon named Red Bull second driver for 2020 F1 season

Alexander Albon (right) will partner seven-time grand prix winner Max Verstappen

Red Bull have named Alexander Albon as their second Formula 1 driver for next season.

Red Bull demoted Pierre Gasly to its junior team Toro Rosso mid-season and promoted the 23-year-old Thai-Briton for the remaining races.

Albon has finished in the top six in every race he has contested for Red Bull, outscoring team-mate Max Verstappen by 19 points.

"I know how fortunate I am to be given this opportunity," said Albon.

"I'm hugely thankful that Red Bull have put their trust in me and believed in my results since I joined the team and for them to keep me in the car next year is a big deal."

Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner said there was still "plenty of potential to unlock" in the youngster, who made his Formula 1 debut for Toro Rosso at this year's Australian Grand Prix.

"Alex has performed extremely well since his debut with the team in Belgium and his results - seven finishes in the top six - speak for themselves," he said.

"It's extremely hard to deny that level of consistency and in tandem with a growing reputation as a tenacious, fiercely committed racer, Alex has proved that he fully deserves to continue his progress with Red Bull."

Meanwhile, Gasly will remain with Torro Rosso for the 2020 season, alongside Daniil Kvyat.