Ferrari crash was not acceptable, says team boss Mattia Binotto

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel (centre) appeared to change his racing line as he passed team-mate Charles Leclerc in Brazil

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto says Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc are aware their Brazilian Grand Prix collision was "not acceptable".

The pair collided on the Interlagos circuit's back straight as they raced for fourth place on 17 November, with the team saying they have since "cleared the air".

"We discussed together and I think that they understand what happened was not acceptable," Binotto said.

"We know how to move forward."

Both drivers were forced to retire from the race in Brazil as a result of the damage to their cars caused by the crash, as the impact of the collision broke Leclerc's front suspension and gave Vettel a rear puncture.

Binotto, answering fans questions in a video question-and-answer session, added: "You could think that they are in conflict on the track, but that is not the case.

"The truth is they have fun together, as they enjoy a good and harmonious relationship, which is maybe quite different to what you might read or think."

The 2019 Formula 1 season finishes at Abu Dhabi's Yas Marina track on 1 December.