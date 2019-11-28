Valtteri Bottas to start at back of Abu Dhabi grid

Bottas has seven wins from 139 Grand Prix

Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas will start the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix from the back of the grid because of an engine-related penalty.

The Finn will have a new engine for the 2019 finale after an oil leak brought an early end to his race in Brazil.

Mercedes said his car would have a new internal combustion engine, turbo and MGU-H, the part of the hybrid system that recovers energy from the turbo.

That takes him over the permitted number of engine parts for a season.

Bottas faces a penalty amounting to 20 places on the grid - anything over 15 and the regulations dictate a start from the back.

Elsewhere, Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel has been excused his media duties on Thursday at Yas Marina after staying in Europe for an extra day because his wife Hannah has given birth to their third child.

Vettel (right) already has two daughters Emilie and Mathilda

The German four-time champion had been due to attend the official news conference alongside team-mate Charles Leclerc, where both had been expected to address the fall-out from their crash at the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Both have been spoken to by team boss Mattia Binotto in the days between the two races and their responsibilities to Ferrari made clear.

Binotto described the crash as "not acceptable" in a social media fans Q&A this week.

He said the drivers "know how to move forward".

Binotto has not yet expanded on exactly what instructions have been given to the drivers about on-track conduct following the incident.