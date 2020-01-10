Formula 1 2020 car launch & testing schedule

f1 winter testing
Formula 1 teams are putting together their new cars before the first race of the new season in Australia on 15 March.

The teams kick off pre-season testing at Barcelona in Spain on 19 February before returning for a second session later in the month.

There will be live BBC Sport live text commentary on all six days of the two tests.

Teams will launch their cars at different points up to testing - check back for pictures and insight into each team's 2020 designs.

Barcelona testing schedule

Circuit de Catalunya

Wednesday, 19 February - Friday, 21 February

Wednesday, 26 February - Friday, 28 February

2020 team car launches

DateTeam Launch venue
Further car launch dates will be added here when they are announced
TBCWilliams
TBCHaas
TBCRed Bull
TBCRenault
TBCSauber
February 11Ferrari
TBCMercedes
February 14Alpha Tauri
TBCMcLaren
TBCRacing Point

