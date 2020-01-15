Formula 1 2020: All you need to know about the teams

All you need to know about the teams in 2020 (all facts correct as of the start of the season).

Alfa Romeo - Kimi Raikkonen (7), Antonio Giovinazzi (99)

Having taken over from Sauber last year, the Alfa Romeo name returns to Formula 1 for their second season since 1985, and will be looking to improve on their eighth place finish in 2019.

Raikkonen and Giovinazzi both remain at Alfa Romeo, with the 40-year-old Finn set to add to his 315 F1 starts, while 26-year-old Italian Giovinazzi will be aiming to make an impact in his second full F1 season.

Races started: 373 Pole positions: 1 Wins: 1 Podium places: 10 Championships: 0 2019 position: 8th 2019 wins/podiums: 0/0 2019 best: 4th - Brazil (Raikkonen)

Ferrari - Sebastian Vettel (5), Charles Leclerc (16)

Despite what looked to be a great pairing in the veteran Vettel and young gun Leclerc, Ferrari again fell short against Mercedes in 2019, but 22-year-old Monegasque Leclerc did at least come away with two wins.

Ferrari will hope to close the gap on Mercedes, who won the 2019 constructors' championship by 235 points.

Races started: 991 Pole positions: 228 Wins: 238 Podium places: 770 Championships: 16 2019 position: 2nd 2019 wins/podiums: 3/19 2019 best: 1st - three races (2 Leclerc, 1 Vettel)

Haas - Romain Grosjean (8), Kevin Magnussen (20)

It is also the same again for American team Haas as Grosjean and Magnussen keep their drives for 2020.

They made a great start to the 2019 season with a sixth place in Australia for Magnussen - can they get off to a flyer this around too?

Races started: 83 Pole positions: 0 Wins: 0 Podium places: 0 Championships: 0 2019 position: 9th 2019 wins/podiums: 0/0 2019 best: 6th - Australia (Magnussen)

McLaren - Carlos Sainz (55), Lando Norris (4)

Despite the loss of Fernando Alonso at the end of the 2018 season McLaren had a more competitive 2019, finishing fourth in the constructors' championship, while Sainz finished sixth in the drivers' championship.

Races started: 863 Pole positions: 155 Wins: 182 Podium places: 486 Championships: 8 2019 position: 4th 2019 wins/podiums: 0/0 2019 best: 3rd - Brazil (Sainz)

Mercedes - Lewis Hamilton (44), Valtteri Bottas (77)

Last year was another superb season for Mercedes as they won both the drivers' and constructors' championships yet again.

For the team it was their sixth straight title, while Lewis Hamilton secured his fifth drivers' title in six years and his sixth overall.

Hamilton and Bottas team up again for the 2020 season, with Mercedes bidding for what would be a record seventh consecutive constructors' title.

Races started: 210 Pole positions: 111 Wins: 102 Podium places: 211 Championships: 6 2019 position: 1st 2019 wins/podiums: 15/32 2019 best: 1st - 15 races (Hamilton 11, Bottas 4)

Racing Point - Sergio Perez (11), Lance Stroll (18)

Racing Point had a mixed time last season as they competed under their new name for the first time having previously been Force India.

They are owned by Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll and his son Lance, 21, came 15th in his third F1 season, while Perez finished 10th.

Races started: 21 Pole positions: 0 Wins: 0 Podium places: 0 Championships: 0 2019 position: 7th 2019 wins/podiums: 0/0 2019 best: 4th - Germany (Stroll)

Red Bull - Max Verstappen (33), Alex Albon (23)

Verstappen finished third last year - Red Bull were also third in the constructors' championship - but will be aiming for better than that in 2020.

After arriving in mid-season, Albon only finished outside the top six once. Can he push Dutch star Verstappen?

Races started: 286 Pole positions: 62 Wins: 62 Podium places: 170 Championships: 4 2019 position: 3rd 2019 wins/podiums: 3/10 2019 best: 1st - 3 races (Verstappen)

Renault - Daniel Ricciardo (3), Esteban Ocon (31)

Ocon, 23, has replaced Nico Hulkenberg and will team up with Ricciardo.

The Australian, starting his second season with Renault, must be hoping to improve on his ninth place in the 2019 campaign.

Races started: 383 Pole positions: 51 Wins: 35 Podium places: 100 Championships: 2 2019 position: 5th 2019 wins/podiums: 0/0 2019 best: 4th - Italy (Ricciardo)

Alpha Tauri - Daniil Kvyat (26), Pierre Gasly (10)

Alpha Tauri have a new name - they were Toro Rosso - but the drivers are unchanged for 2020.

Gasly was demoted by Red Bull in August last season but subsequently managed a second place at a chaotic Brazilian Grand Prix.

Russian team-mate Kvyat also managed a podium last season, taking third in Germany.

Races started: 268 Pole positions: 1 Wins: 1 Podium places: 3 Championships: 0 2019 position (as Toro Rosso): 6th 2019 wins/podiums (as Toro Rosso): 0/0 2019 best (as Toro Rosso): 3rd - Germany (Kvyat)

Williams - George Russell (63), Nicholas Latifi (tbc)

Williams didn't have the best of seasons in 2019 and have promoted test driver Latifi, a 24-year-old Canadian, while 21-year-old Englishman Russell stays as their other driver.