Formula 1: Chadwick to continue Williams development role

Chadwick won two races on her way to the W Series title last year

W Series champion Jamie Chadwick will continue in her role as a Williams development driver this season.

The 21-year-old won the inaugural female-only series last year, and her bright start to the championship won her a back-room position at Williams.

Williams said for 2020 Chadwick would increase the amount of work she does in the simulator, be fully immersed in the team and attend several grands prix.

"It has been a fantastic opportunity working with Williams," Chadwick said.

"The time spent in the simulator has been invaluable and I have enjoyed every moment."

Deputy team principal Claire Williams said: "I have thoroughly enjoyed watching Jamie develop, and excel, both with the team and her time racing in W Series. Jamie has done an excellent job promoting women in motorsport and we are extremely proud of the work she has done."

Chadwick is to race in the W Series again this year, partly as a result of the fact that the championship now qualifies for points towards an F1 'super-licence'.