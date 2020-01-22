Australian bushfires: Formula 1 to raise money for victims

More than 1 billion animals have died during the bushfires

Formula 1 is to hold an auction of valuable memorabilia and experiences to raise money to help those affected by the Australian bushfires.

Australia suffered its worst bushfire season this summer. At least 30 people and a billion animals have been killed, primarily in the south-east.

F1 said it "felt the need to help those affected in the worst-hit areas".

An online auction starts on 22 January with proceeds going to four organisations helping support victims.

All non-profit or charities, the four are: Red Cross Australia, County Fire Authority Victoria, the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal and the WWF Australian Wildlife and Nature Recovery Fund. The auction takes place at f1authentics.com.

Although heavy rain and golf ball-sized hail hit parts of New South Wales and Victoria this week, the fires remain a major threat.

Qualifying for the Australian Open tennis tournament had to be halted last week because of the poor air quality in Melbourne and F1 says it continues to monitor the situation ahead of the start of the 2020 season in the Victorian capital on 13-15 March.

Among the merchandise on offer in the F1 auction are racewear worn by Australian Renault driver Daniel Ricciardo and the helmet Haas driver Kevin Magnussen will wear in the Australian Grand Prix.

Donors can buy the chance to meet a number of top drivers, including Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas, Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Alexander Albon and McLaren's Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris, as well as the bosses of the Mercedes, Ferrari and Williams teams, Toto Wolff, Mattia Binotto and Claire Williams. Dinner with F1 sporting boss Ross Brawn is also available.

Despite the efforts to help, F1 could yet face an image problem when it arrives in Melbourne.

The climate crisis has had a direct effect on the severity of the bushfires - last year was the hottest since records began in history and there has been a prolonged drought.

In that context, a sport that has flown halfway around the world and then spends three days burning carbon as a fundamental part of its activities could draw criticism.

In that event, F1 would point to the revolutionary steps forward in thermal efficiency created by its turbo hybrid engines, the trickle down effect of technology from these into road cars, its plan to be carbon neutral by 2030 and its intention to use carbon-neutral synthetic fuel once it introduces a new engine formula in 2025.